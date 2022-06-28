Trinidad's LNG exports to Europe reach 40% of total sales - energy minister

Trinidad and Tobago's sales of liquefied natural gas to Europe have doubled so far this year to 40% of the total, energy minister Stuart Young said on Tuesday, as demand continues growing amid a reduction of Russian gas supplies. Trinidad's LNG exports declined to 7.9 million tonnes last year as the country, the largest producer of the fuel in Latin America, had to shut one of its flagship project's liquefaction trains due to lack of enough natural gas output.

The government is pushing gas producers including Shell Plc, BP and Woodside Energy to bring new offshore production online later this year. But a decision has not yet been made on whether to restart the inactive LNG train, the minister said on the sidelines of an oil conference in Suriname. "(LNG) exports are expected to increase this year. There are important conversations taking place on how to assist the rest of the world, including Europe, by increasing LNG output. We just need the gas," Young told Reuters.

In 2014, Trinidad exported over 14 million tonnes of LNG, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

