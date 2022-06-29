Left Menu

Brazilian states sue government over tax cuts

A group of Brazilian states has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to overturn a law recently approved by Congress that caps the rate of the ICMS state tax on gasoline, electricity, telecommunications and public transportation at around 17%. The move comes after the states of Sao Paulo and Goias voluntarily cut their own state ICMS taxes.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 29-06-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 02:38 IST
Brazilian states sue government over tax cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A group of Brazilian states has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to overturn a law recently approved by Congress that caps the rate of the ICMS state tax on gasoline, electricity, telecommunications and public transportation at around 17%. In the lawsuit, 11 states, plus Brazil's federal district, allege that the law represents an unprecedented intervention by the federal government.

The tax cut, analysts say, weakens the competitiveness of ethanol against gasoline and could impact the global sugar market by prompting sugarcane processors to reduce ethanol production and increase sugar output. The move comes after the states of Sao Paulo and Goias voluntarily cut their own state ICMS taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022