Brazilian states sue government over tax cuts
A group of Brazilian states has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to overturn a law recently approved by Congress that caps the rate of the ICMS state tax on gasoline, electricity, telecommunications and public transportation at around 17%. The move comes after the states of Sao Paulo and Goias voluntarily cut their own state ICMS taxes.
The tax cut, analysts say, weakens the competitiveness of ethanol against gasoline and could impact the global sugar market by prompting sugarcane processors to reduce ethanol production and increase sugar output. The move comes after the states of Sao Paulo and Goias voluntarily cut their own state ICMS taxes.
