CNH Industrial sees no impact on FY revenue from Ukraine crisis

Italy's CNH Industrial does not expect a hit to its revenue this year despite a halt to business in Russia and disruption in Ukraine, the agricultural and construction machine maker's EMEA regional boss said on Wednesday.

"Missing revenue in Russia and Ukraine is not impacting CNH's revenue for this year," Carlo Alberto Sisto said during a company presentation in Turin, adding the two countries accounted for around 3% of group sales. Sisto said after business in Ukraine fell sharply in the first two months of Moscow's invasion, CNH has seen a "strong" recovery in exports to the country, both for the sowing and the harvesting season.

"In recent months we have sold tractors, machines, and spare parts in Ukraine," Sisto said. "I cannot say we're back to normal there, but certainly the impact on our sales is lower than 3%". Sisto said that CNH had stopped all exports of products and spare parts to Russia following international sanctions on Moscow. It has also halted operations at an assembly plant it runs there, though it has retained its workforce.

"We're not even shipping a bolt to Russia at the moment," he said. Sisto added that CNH was not worried about disruptions to the Russian gas supply hitting countries where it operates, including Poland, where it runs two plants.

"We're moving to find alternative solutions but at the moment we don't see any production halt in Poland," Sisto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)