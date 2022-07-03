Army saves life of seriously injured youth in J-K’s Kishtwar

A 24-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries in both legs while working with a hand tractor, was evacuated to a hospital by the Army in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Ankit Kumar, a resident of Kundal village, met with the accident while working in his fields with a hand tractor across the Chenab river, they said.

The officials said Kumar suffered serious injuries in both of his legs and was noticed by an Army unit which immediately rushed to his help.

After providing first aid, the Army personnel took him on a cot and crossed the river on a rope with a hanging cart and later evacuated him to the district hospital, they said.

The officials said people hailed the effort of the Army personnel and said their timely assistance saved a precious life.

