OPEC+ must produce more oil, says UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday OPEC+ must produce more oil to try to tackle a growing cost-of-living crisis and bring down prices. "There is no doubt that we are going to need a lot more OPEC+ oil," he told parliament, referring to a group that includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major oil producers. "The UK has ...
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday OPEC+ must produce more oil to try to tackle a growing cost-of-living crisis and bring down prices.
"There is no doubt that we are going to need a lot more OPEC+ oil," he told parliament, referring to a group that includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major oil producers.
"The UK has ... strong and productive relations with Saudi Arabia. We need to make sure the whole of the West does as well," Johnson said, adding that Saudi Arabia needed to produce more oil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Saudi
- West
- Russia
- Johnson
- Saudi Arabia
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv
Ukrainian forces shoot fake war footage in Mykolaiv: Russia
WRAPUP 2-NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv
WRAPUP 3-NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv
West Indies on brink of winning 1st test after scare