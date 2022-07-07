FTSE 100 extends rebound, Persimmon drags down housing stocks
UK's top share index climbed for a second day on Thursday as investors brushed aside uncertainty over the future of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while housing stocks fell after disappointing first-half deliveries from Persimmon.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK's top share index climbed for a second day on Thursday as investors brushed aside uncertainty over the future of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while housing stocks fell after disappointing first-half deliveries from Persimmon. By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.0% and the FTSE 250 midcap index, more exposed to the domestic economy, climbed 0.6%.
Sterling edged back up from two-year lows as Johnson defied pressure to quit from senior ministers and a mounting rebellion within his ruling Conservative Party. Oil & gas stocks were the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100, with Shell up 2.3% after the oil major said it would reverse up to $4.5 billion in writedowns on oil and gas assets after it raised its energy prices outlook.
Persimmon fell 5.8% after Britain's second-largest housebuilder said the number of homes it delivered in the first half was lower than expected. The broader housing index dropped 2.2% even as mortgage lender Halifax said house prices in Britain surged by 13%, the most since 2004 in the 12 months to June.
Entain, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral betting firms, tumbled 5.7% after forecasting online gaming revenue to be flat this year, weighed down by weaker customer spending.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Persimmon
- FTSE
- Conservative Party
- Johnson
- Shell
- Britain
- British
- Halifax
ALSO READ
WHO approves Biological E Limited as additional manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
Biological E gets WHO nod to be additional facility for production of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
TV centre in Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk damaged by shelling - TASS
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row