PTC India inks pacts with 5 technology companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ptc_indialtd)
PTC India Limited on Monday announced it has signed agreements with five technology companies.

The Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) have been executed with Ircon International Limited, Greenstar, AutoGrid, Hexagon, and Chemtrails, the company said in a statement.

With Ircon, PTC is aiming to collaborate on project management consultancy, transmission & distribution projects, DPR preparation, survey/site assessment, engineering/structuring, and bid process management for various projects.

Norwegian company Greenstar and PTC are working towards the development of green hydrogen projects in India as well as identifying opportunities for the development of a 'center of excellence for the facilitation of green hydrogen.

''In the partnership with AutoGrid, PTC will offer solutions for demand side management for distribution utilities, potential opportunities in the implementation of virtual power plants in India, and offer technical solutions for supplying and procuring round-the-clock power from renewable energy sources and other solutions in related segments,'' the company said.

Along with Hexagon, a Swedish multinational, PTC seeks to deploy technology-based solutions in project life cycle management for conventional and renewable energy assets, geospatial mapping, and safety infrastructure in the field of transmission and distribution and other related segments.

Under the agreement with Chemtrols, PTC is seeking to partner with a strong front-end implementation team to deploy technology solutions in the segments of utility management, renewable energy management, and system automation.

Rajib K Mishra, CMD, PTC, said: ''As a market maker, we have several clients in the entire value chain encompassing generation to distribution. Also, we are now transitioning to be an energy solutions provider offering services and technology-based solutions to market participants including in emerging areas like green hydrogen.''

