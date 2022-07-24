Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of NH 547-E in Nagpur

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E in Nagpur on Sunday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 20:56 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of NH 547-E in Nagpur
Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of NH 547-E in Nagpur . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E in Nagpur on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Road Transport amd Highways, with a length of 28.88 km, the section of the highway is built at a cost of Rs 720 crore.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said, "This highway section, which is replete with various features like greenfield bypass, big bridge, railway flyover as well as vehicular underpass, overpass, bus shelter on both sides, will eliminate the traffic problem in the area and will prove crucial to ensure smooth and safe traffic for the citizens." The Minister also informed the four-laning of the Savner - Dhapewada - Goundakhairi section will provide better connectivity to the pilgrims to the famous Ganesha Temple at Adasa and the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Dhapewada in the area.

He said the new 4-lane bridge over the Chandrabhaga river will relieve traffic jams in Dhapewada and make travel safer. It will facilitate the access of agricultural and local products of the region to larger markets, he added. Gadkari said there will be growth in logistics and industrial parks in Gondkhairi and Chinchbhavan areas. Also Nagpur city will get relief from heavy traffic coming and going from Bhopal, Indore to Mumbai, Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022