Hry govt to promote textile industry through MSMEs: Dushyant Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:44 IST
The Haryana government will promote the textile industry through MSMEs so that more and more youth can get employment, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

For this, the State's Textile Policy 2022 will be implemented soon, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting in New Delhi to discuss the draft prepared for the policy.

He presided over the meeting of the state Cabinet Sub-Committee regarding the draft of the proposed 'Haryana Atmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022', said an official statement here.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Jai Prakash Dalal and Labour and Employment Minister, Anoop Dhanak were also present during the meeting.

Dushyant Chautala said the policy will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

This policy, prepared for the time period till the year 2025, is expected to garner investment of about Rs 4,000 crore and provide employment to 20,000 youth, he said.

He said that in the meeting, various goals of 'Haryana Atmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022', such as entrepreneurship expansion, investment, employment generation, grants, textile parks and other relevant topics were discussed.

Chautala said that in the last few years, more and more investors are coming forward to set up industries in the state, as the government has taken several major steps to improve the industrial-environment.

