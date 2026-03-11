Looming Crisis: Haryana's Cooking Gas Supply Strain
Haryana is facing potential shortages in cooking gas supplies, with disruptions in commercial cylinder delivery causing widespread concern. The state government urges the public not to panic, as essential supplies remain stable, but calls for central intervention to resolve the crisis are growing amidst inflation and industry impacts.
Haryana's cooking gas supply situation is drawing attention as concerns mount over potential shortages. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officials, reviewing the state's fuel and LPG stock.
While domestic supplies remain unaffected, disruptions in commercial cylinders are causing alarm among industries and institutions. Educational facilities and hospitals are being prioritized, as per instructions from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
With fears of further disruptions amid West Asia tensions, state leaders call for calm and concrete measures from the government to safeguard public welfare and ensure continued delivery, especially as inflation impacts local economies.
