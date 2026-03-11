Looming Crisis: Haryana's Cooking Gas Supply Strain

Haryana's cooking gas supply situation is drawing attention as concerns mount over potential shortages. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officials, reviewing the state's fuel and LPG stock.

While domestic supplies remain unaffected, disruptions in commercial cylinders are causing alarm among industries and institutions. Educational facilities and hospitals are being prioritized, as per instructions from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

With fears of further disruptions amid West Asia tensions, state leaders call for calm and concrete measures from the government to safeguard public welfare and ensure continued delivery, especially as inflation impacts local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)