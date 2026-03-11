Left Menu

Looming Crisis: Haryana's Cooking Gas Supply Strain

Haryana is facing potential shortages in cooking gas supplies, with disruptions in commercial cylinder delivery causing widespread concern. The state government urges the public not to panic, as essential supplies remain stable, but calls for central intervention to resolve the crisis are growing amidst inflation and industry impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:44 IST
Looming Crisis: Haryana's Cooking Gas Supply Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's cooking gas supply situation is drawing attention as concerns mount over potential shortages. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officials, reviewing the state's fuel and LPG stock.

While domestic supplies remain unaffected, disruptions in commercial cylinders are causing alarm among industries and institutions. Educational facilities and hospitals are being prioritized, as per instructions from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

With fears of further disruptions amid West Asia tensions, state leaders call for calm and concrete measures from the government to safeguard public welfare and ensure continued delivery, especially as inflation impacts local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026