Left Menu

Saudi Arabia registers budget surplus of around $21 bln in Q2 - Al Arabiya

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:28 IST
Saudi Arabia registers budget surplus of around $21 bln in Q2 - Al Arabiya
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia has registered a budget surplus of 78 billion riyals ($20.76 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, Al Arabiya TV reported on Thursday.

The country's oil revenues topped 250 billion riyals in Q2, the channel said.

($1 = 3.7570 riyals)

Also Read: Moscow says Russia and Saudi Arabia 'firmly committed' to OPEC+ goals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022