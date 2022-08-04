Saudi Arabia registers budget surplus of around $21 bln in Q2 - Al Arabiya
Saudi Arabia has registered a budget surplus of 78 billion riyals ($20.76 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, Al Arabiya TV reported on Thursday.
The country's oil revenues topped 250 billion riyals in Q2, the channel said.
($1 = 3.7570 riyals)
