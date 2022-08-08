Left Menu

Iran says it has given preliminary response to EU's nuclear text - IRNA

Iran has given its preliminary response to the EU's text aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an Iranian official told state news agency IRNA on Monday, as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington ended in Vienna. "Iran is not at a stage to talk about finalising the deal ...

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:31 IST
Iran says it has given preliminary response to EU's nuclear text - IRNA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran has given its preliminary response to the EU's text aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an Iranian official told state news agency IRNA on Monday, as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington ended in Vienna.

"Iran is not at a stage to talk about finalising the deal ... We have given our preliminary considerations to the proposals made by the EU ... Tehran will convey its additional views and considerations after more comprehensive discussions in Tehran," a senior foreign ministry official told IRNA. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022