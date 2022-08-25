Safety systems activated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after power outages - RIA
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were activated on Thursday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported after power cuts were reported across swathes of Russian-controlled territory.
Outages were reported in parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, while Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine shelled the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Ukraine
- Russia
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Europe
- RIA Novosti
- Kherson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea
Patronising bullying to take sides in Ukraine-Russia war is unacceptable: South African foreign minister
Explosions hit Russian military airbase in annexed Crimea
Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea