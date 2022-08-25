Left Menu

Safety systems activated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after power outages - RIA

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:51 IST
Safety systems activated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after power outages - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were activated on Thursday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported after power cuts were reported across swathes of Russian-controlled territory.

Outages were reported in parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, while Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine shelled the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022