Safety systems activated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after power outages - RIA

Safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were activated on Thursday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported after power cuts were reported across swathes of Russian-controlled territory.

Outages were reported in parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, while Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine shelled the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)