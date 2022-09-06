Suzlon bags 180.6 MW wind energy project from Sembcorp's arm Green Infra Wind Energy

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy on Tuesday said that it has won an order to set up a 180.6 MW wind energy project from Sembcorp's arm Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

''Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited,'' a BSE filing said.

Suzlon will install 86 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project is located at Kanakagiribad, Bagalkot in Karnataka, and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services after the commissioning of the project.

This order is part of the bid won under the SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) tranche XI auctions by Sembcorp, which has operations spread across seven states in India.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 1.01 lakh households and curb ~4.07 lakhs tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, it stated.

Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, ''This is a third repeat order from Sembcorp. We are delighted to partner with them again and appreciate the confidence that the customer has demonstrated in our products and service offerings.'' ''Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80-90 per cent on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.''

