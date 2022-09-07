Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia was correct, after the European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the EU took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. Erdogan was speaking at a news conference with the Serbian president in Belgrade.

