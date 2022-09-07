Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:27 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia was correct, after the European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the EU took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. Erdogan was speaking at a news conference with the Serbian president in Belgrade.

