White paper on renewable energy to be unveiled at REI Expo 2022

Industry leaders and experts will unveil a white paper on the status, opportunities and challenges in renewable energy in India at the 15th Crystal edition of Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 this month. Exhibitions organiser Informa Markets will host the 15th Crystal edition of Asia's largest and most prestigious expo in the RE space -- Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 -- from September 28 to 30 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The white paper on the renewable energy sector assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target to have 500 GW of RE by 2030, which would require huge investments in the next eight years. ''We will unveil a white paper on the renewable energy sector during Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2022. We will also provide it to various centre and state governments as well as stakeholders to use it for efficient policy and decision making,'' Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said.

He also said that renewable energy generation has increased at the rate of 16 per cent (compounded average growth rate) since 2015. The investment in renewable energy is estimated by the industry at around USD 13 billion during the current fiscal and therefore, a white paper on RE is required in view of the huge potential of capacity addition in the next eight years (till 2030), he also opined.

The REI 2022 is coming back with a renewed focus on enhancing the growth perimeters of the RE sector in India. New launches, product demos, and free training programs are also being lined up at the expo. It will also host a two-day training workshop pertaining to the current trending topic - Green Hydrogen by Steinbeis University, Berlin.

