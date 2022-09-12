Left Menu

After Ukraine's gains, Kremlin says 'military operation' will succeed

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would achieve all of its aims in the military operation in Ukraine, its first public response to dramatic Ukrainian gains on the battlefield in the Kharkiv region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer directly, when asked by a reporter if President Vladimir Putin had confidence in his military leadership, replying that the "special operation" would continue until it had achieved its goals.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:03 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would achieve all of its aims in the military operation in Ukraine, its first public response to dramatic Ukrainian gains on the battlefield in the Kharkiv region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer directly, when asked by a reporter if President Vladimir Putin had confidence in his military leadership, replying that the "special operation" would continue until it had achieved its goals. "The military operation continues," Peskov said. "And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved."

Peskov added that Putin is in constant contact with military commanders in Ukraine, and is regularly briefed on military developments. It was the first reaction from the Kremlin to a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive last week in which Kyiv says it recaptured more than 3,000 sq km (1,160 sq miles) of territory in the space of just a few days.

Asked if Putin would order a general mobilisation in response to Ukraine's counter-offensive, Peskov referred the question to the defence ministry. So far Putin has not resorted to mobilising Russia's reserves, who number around 2 million men with military service within the past five years.

Peskov also said Russia saw no prospect of peace talks with Ukraine, or grounds for such talks. He said there were no discussions taking place about the possible demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - one of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) key recommendations from its visit to the plant.

