Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says city has lost power again after strikes
Russian strikes have again cut off power and water supplies to Kharkiv, the mayor of Ukraine's second largest city said on Monday. Due to the (Russian) strikes...
Russian strikes have again cut off power and water supplies to Kharkiv, the mayor of Ukraine's second largest city said on Monday. "Last night's situation is being repeated. Due to the (Russian) strikes... power and water supplies have halted," said Ihor Terekhov, adding that emergency services were working to restore the services.
Earlier, the regional governor had said 80% of power in the city had been restored following Russian shelling on Sunday, which followed a large Ukrainian counter-offensive to recapture territory in the Kharkiv region. Moscow, which denies deliberately striking civilian targets, has not commented on the reports.
