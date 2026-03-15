Ukraine Eyes Funding and Tech for Expertise in Drone Defense

Ukraine is leveraging its expertise in drone defense to garner financial and technological support from Middle Eastern nations. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Kyiv dispatched three teams of specialists to the region, tasked with conducting assessments and demonstrating drone defense strategies.

While highlighting the importance of advancing drone technology and funding, Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine is not engaged in operations against Iran. He hinted at the potential for long-term deals with Gulf states, yet noted no decision on Ukraine's compensation for sharing its expertise has been made.

Zelenskiy also expressed concerns about waning U.S. support and the prospect of private or foreign deals on anti-drone gear without Kyiv's consent. Meanwhile, complications in peace talks due to regional conflicts were also addressed, stressing the need for continued support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)