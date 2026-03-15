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Ukraine Eyes Funding and Tech for Expertise in Drone Defense

Ukraine is seeking financial and technological exchanges from Middle Eastern nations for providing expertise in drone defense against Iranian kamikaze drones. President Zelenskiy emphasizes the potential for long-term agreements with Gulf countries but mentions existing U.S. reluctance to sign significant drone deals with Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:50 IST
Ukraine Eyes Funding and Tech for Expertise in Drone Defense
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Ukraine is leveraging its expertise in drone defense to garner financial and technological support from Middle Eastern nations. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Kyiv dispatched three teams of specialists to the region, tasked with conducting assessments and demonstrating drone defense strategies.

While highlighting the importance of advancing drone technology and funding, Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine is not engaged in operations against Iran. He hinted at the potential for long-term deals with Gulf states, yet noted no decision on Ukraine's compensation for sharing its expertise has been made.

Zelenskiy also expressed concerns about waning U.S. support and the prospect of private or foreign deals on anti-drone gear without Kyiv's consent. Meanwhile, complications in peace talks due to regional conflicts were also addressed, stressing the need for continued support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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