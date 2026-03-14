Missile Strikes Deepen Ukraine's Energy Crisis Amid War Tensions
Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, killing four people and targeting energy infrastructure. Despite most missiles being intercepted, the assault disrupted power across multiple regions. President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for air-defense enhancements as geopolitical distractions unfold. Ukrainian forces retaliated by targeting Russian strategic sites.
Russia executed a massive missile and drone assault on Ukraine overnight, resulting in four fatalities and extensive damage to energy facilities across five regions, as confirmed by Ukrainian authorities on Saturday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the primary target was energy infrastructure near Kyiv, but residential areas and commercial properties also suffered damages. The attack, comprising 430 drones and 68 missiles, mostly intercepted by air defenses, underscores concerns of geopolitical distractions due to the Middle East conflict.
The strikes, which left significant swathes of Ukrainian cities in darkness, prompted further actions by NATO ally Poland to safeguard its airspace, all while Kyiv fought back by targeting Russian infrastructure in response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- energy
- Kyiv
- infrastructure
- NATO
- air-defense
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