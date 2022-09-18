Villagers attack police station in Bihar over custodial death of man, several cops injured

Several police personnel were injured after a group of villagers attacked a police station in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday following the death of a man allegedly in custody. The incident was reported from Pranpur police station in Katihar district where a ruckus took place after a man who was arrested on the charges of smuggling liquor died allegedly in police custody. Villagers attacked the police station after the incident.

According to police, several personnel on duty was injured after villagers in a huge number attacked them and vandalized the police station. The injured police personnel were sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for treatment. Villagers said the deceased Pramod, a resident of Amrol was arrested by the police on Friday night on the charge of smuggling liquor. He died in the police station on Saturday morning, claimed villagers.

Villagers alleged that Pramod died due to beating by police. Meanwhile, the body was sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. After the incident, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Katihar arrived at Pranpur police station to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

