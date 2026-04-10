Changes in Security and Management at Banke Bihari Temple

In a significant development, VIPs visiting the revered Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will no longer be allowed the accompaniment of private security personnel during darshan. This decision, aiming to control arbitrary movements on temple premises, was made in a meeting led by a former high court judge and other officials.

The new regulations were discussed in the presence of key figures such as Chairperson Ashok Kumar and former District Judge Mukesh Mishra, among others. They reviewed issues such as encroachments, building registration for temple corridors, temple account operations, and the sacred sanctuary service arrangements. More regulations will be implemented soon.

Also on the agenda were methods to tackle food adulteration, particularly regarding 'pedas' offered as 'prasad'. Transport department instructions aimed at easing traffic congestion due to e-rickshaws were also part of the discussions. Moreover, temple security is set to get a technological upgrade, incorporating HD and AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)