Tamil Nadu govt notifies India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary. The sanctuary covers an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary. The sanctuary covers an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin tweeted, "Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul Districts".
Stalin through his tweets further stated that the sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and is yet another milestone in Tamil Nadu's conservation efforts. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Dindigul
- Karur
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
MoS Chauhan hold talks with Russian Deputy Minister for Communications, highlights India's success in digital infrastructure
Looks like by the time Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir, India will see a Cong Mukt Bharat: BJP leader
Pentagon Chief criticises China's "unprecedented provocations", reaffirms India-US partnership for brighter future of Indo-Pacific
Govt commits Rs 7,385 cr under Fund of Funds for Startup India Investment
Arunachal Governor presents citations to Indian Army units guarding LAC