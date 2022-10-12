Tamil Nadu govt notifies India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary. The sanctuary covers an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin tweeted, "Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul Districts".

Stalin through his tweets further stated that the sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and is yet another milestone in Tamil Nadu's conservation efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)