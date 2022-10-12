Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt notifies India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary. The sanctuary covers an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:46 IST
Tamil Nadu govt notifies India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary
Slender Loris (Image:Twitter/CMOTamilNadu) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary. The sanctuary covers an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin tweeted, "Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul Districts".

Stalin through his tweets further stated that the sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and is yet another milestone in Tamil Nadu's conservation efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022