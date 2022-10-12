Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC against makers, actors of Adipurush

An organisation named Hindu Sena on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the makers and actors of Adipurush. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeks the removal of all objectionable content related to Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana and others. The plea has been moved by National President of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta

The plea further states that the movie has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting religious figures in an inappropriate and inaccurate manner. The plea stated that a representation was made by the Hindu Sena before the Information and Broadcasting Ministry but no response was received.

Depiction of religious characters like Ravana, played by Saif Ali Khan and Lord Hanuman in the film is completely detached from the Indian civilization. The bearded look of Ravana's character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community as the Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilization, Hindu religious figures, idols and ideals.

The scene related to Ravana in the film is an absolute distortion from the real facts and story of Ramayana. Om Raut, Director of the feature film Adipurush had defended the inaccurate depiction of religious leaders or characters in this film by making a statement in public that even Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana had its own version of VFX in its presentation of the religious leaders or characters of Ramayan, the plea stated.

The Hindus have a particular view of the image of Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman and any change or tampering of their divine image by the film producers, directors and actors would be a violation of their fundamental rights. It also stated that our constitution provides for a society based on secularism as Indian society is multireligious. To foster religious harmony, integrity and social order, mutual respect of every religion is a sine qua non. Therefore, the Indian Constitution has made every citizen's religion part of fundamental rights.

Therefore, film producers, directors, and actors are under constitutional obligations to ensure that religious feeling, sentiments and perceptions are not tinkered with in any manner whatsoever. Therefore, the Parliament has enacted the Cinematograph Act, 1952 for regulating the affairs of feature films, plea reads. (ANI)

