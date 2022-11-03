Indian Olympic Association election to be held on December 10, SC told

The Supreme Court on Thursday noted that elections to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be held on December 10. A bench of justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli has received a note from Justice L Nageswara Rao, a former Judge of the Court, who has been appointed to oversee the Indian Olympic Association election.

Justice Rao submitted a note dated November 2, 2022, which indicates the comprehensive exercise which has been carried out by the learned former Judge of this Court on an expedited basis. "There is a broad consensus in terms of the note submitted by Justice L Nageswara Rao that the elections should be held on 10 December 2022. The proposal is accepted," the court noted in its order copy.

The Court appreciated the clarity with which the assignment has been taken up in the national interest. The Judge has interacted with all stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the State Associations. The court observed that the amendments proposed to the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association have to be circulated today so that the General Body Meeting can be held on 10 November 2022.

"The proposal which has been submitted in that regard is accepted. The proposed amendments are permitted to be circulated. Justice L Nageswara Rao is at liberty to chalk out the modalities for the circulation of the proposed amendments," the court observed. The Supreme Court had earlier appointed former judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to conduct elections to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and to take assignments for ensuring a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of Olympic sports in the country.

The court was dealing with a petition by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) challenging a Delhi HC order that appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the IOA to the preparation of the Constitution and conduct fresh elections. The Delhi High Court on August 16, 2022, appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). (ANI)