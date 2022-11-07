Rajasthan Cabinet Minister calls EWS verdict in "best interest of people"

The Supreme Court judgment delivered on Monday is in the "best interest of people," said Rajastan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas after the 3:2 split verdict which upheld the constitutional validity of reservations of the economically weaker section (EWS) in higher education and issues of public employment on the basis of financial conditions. "Modi government should implement the Rajasthan model of EWS reservation across the country," said Khachariyawas.

Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court in the EWS reservation case and said that the economically backward people should get their due. "When reservation was given to the economically backward, it was done very thoughtfully. Khachariyawas said that there is no greater curse in the world than poverty and when a person from a poor family gets the benefit of reservation in employment, the whole family gets the benefit," he said.

Khachariyawas said that there is no greater curse in the world than poverty and when a person from a poor family gets the benefit of reservation in employment, the whole family gets the benefit. Khachariyawas said that the Rajasthan government had taken a big decision in the EWS matter, we had removed the guarantee of land and our government removed all the riders regarding EWS reservation from Rajasthan.

"We had removed the guarantee of land and our government removed all the riders regarding EWS reservation from Rajasthan. Now the Central Government should also remove the riders engaged in EWS reservation by implementing the Rajasthan model across the country," he added. Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that the model of Rajasthan in EWS reservation is the best model in the country.

The apex court in a majority judgment on Monday upheld the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category in admissions and jobs. A five-judge Constitution bench in a 3:2 majority verdict held that the provisions of the Amendment does not violate essential features of the Constitution.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority verdict and struck down the 103rd Amendment Act. (ANI)

