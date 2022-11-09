TNAU estimates the prices of coconut, copra

The price of good quality coconut and that of copra would be Rs 25-27 per kg and Rs 100-102 per kg respectively till December, according to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). Accordingly, the TNAU said, the farmers can decide on the selling price.

The TNAU said it arrived at this price based on an analysis the university did over the past 20 years.

Tamil Nadu produced 33.11 lakh tonne of coconuts from 3.95 lakh hectares in 2019-20. The major coconut-growing districts are Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari.

The copra arrivals at the Perundurai market were from Pattukottai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Pollachi, Salem, Kangayam, Mysuru (Karnataka) and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)