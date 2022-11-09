Left Menu

TN govt reduces peak hour power tariff for MSMEs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:05 IST
TN govt reduces peak hour power tariff for MSMEs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a reduction in the peak hour electricity charges for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

The revised electricity tariff which had come into force from September 10 led the MSMEs to pay higher tariff during peak hour.

Various industry representatives and associations had requested the state government to reduce the peak hour charges. ''Considering the important role of MSMEs in spurring economic growth and providing employment, the government accepted their request and decided to reduce the power charges during peak hour by 15 per cent from the earlier 25 per cent to low tension electricity connection (Low Tension III-B) consumers,'' the government said in a release here.

The move will greatly benefit the MSMEs in Tamil Nadu, the government said.

Recently, several associations representing the MSME industry stressed the need to reduce the tariff charged for HT and LT consumers.

In July, the government announced a hike in the power tariff for consumers of state power utility Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022