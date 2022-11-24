Oil flows to Slovakia resumed following short suspension - economy ministry
Flows of oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine were restored late on Thursday following a suspension earlier in the day, the Slovak Economy Ministry said in a statement. "Oil is currently flowing to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline from the Ukrainian side.
- Country:
- Slovak Republic
Flows of oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine were restored late on Thursday following a suspension earlier in the day, the Slovak Economy Ministry said in a statement.
"Oil is currently flowing to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline from the Ukrainian side. Oil supplies to Slovakia were briefly interrupted this afternoon due to urgent work on the electrical system in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Flows to the Czech Republic were continuing as normal, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a spokesperson for the MERO operator as saying. Supplies were not interrupted earlier as the pipeline carrying oil from Slovakia to Czech Republic was unaffected by the power outages in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovakia
- Ukraine
- Czech Republic
- RIA Novosti
- Druzhba
- Ukrainian
- the ministry
ALSO READ
U.S. Commerce's Raimondo vows continued support in talks with Ukraine economy minister
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy says Ukraine will not yield one centimetre
Ukraine seeks G20 focus on Russian deportations of children
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east