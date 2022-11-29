Left Menu

Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:55 IST
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Tuesday said the company and its arm Inox Green Energy Services have paid debts of Rs 411 crore.

Inox Wind Ltd and its subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, as part of the strategic initiative to deleverage their respective balance sheets, have recently paid Rs 250 crore and Rs 161 crore (aggregating to Rs. 411 crore) towards reducing their debt, an exchange filing said.

Consequently, the corporate guarantees given by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd have also got reduced to that extent.

Both the companies are in the process of further reducing their debt in due course, it added.

Inox Wind Ltd is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three stateof-the-art manufacturing Plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Inox Wind’s manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (IGESL) is one of India’s leading wind power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022