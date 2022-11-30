BSF-BGB regional meeting in Tripura from Dec 7

A three-day regional conference between the Border Security Force and its Bangladesh counterpart will commence here on December 7 to discuss various issues concerning the boundary, a senior BSF official said on Wednesday.

The BSF's inspector general rank officers of Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya frontiers will join the meeting, which will be attended by the South-East and North-South regional commanders of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). "All the border issues - border patrolling, smuggling, infiltration and barbed wire fencing - are expected to come up for discussion in the three-day conference. This is a routine exercise," the official told PTI.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently alleged that the northeastern state is being used as a corridor for smuggling drugs to Bangladesh.

Earlier, the BSF-BGB regional level meeting used to take place once a year. It has later been decided that the border guards of the two neighbouring countries will meet two times a year to enhance cooperation.

