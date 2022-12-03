Left Menu

Mumbai Police recovers body of 29-year-old with several stab wounds

Mumbai Police on Friday recovered a body of a young man found in a pool of blood from Mahim's MMC Road.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:52 IST
Mumbai Police recovers body of 29-year-old with several stab wounds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police on Saturday said a body of a 29-year-old youth with several stab wounds has been found from the city's Mahim area. "On Friday morning, we got the news that a young man was lying in a pool of blood on MMC Road, Mahim. Police reached the spot and took the young man to a hospital. However, he was declared brought dead," the Mahim police statement said.

It added that the deceased has been identified as Akash Sanjay Bhalerao, a Dharavi resident. The CCTV footage from the spot was being examined. Police also confirmed multiple stab wounds on the body with sharp-edged objects.

A case has been registered against an unknown person at the Mahim police station under section 302 of IPC, and the lookout for the accused has been initiated. The investigation is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

