Drugs worth 60-70 crore seized Assam, five held

Contraband drugs worth Rs 60-70 crore were seized and five people arrested in Assam's Cachar on Friday night, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 11:21 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: ANI
Contraband drugs worth Rs 60-70 crore were seized and five people arrested in Assam's Cachar on Friday night, the police said. A senior police official, speaking over the phone to ANI on conditions of anonymity, said, "Acting on a tip-off, a Police team of Cachar district on Friday night intercepted two trucks which were coming from Mizoram and during the search, the police team recovered 2 lakh Yaba tablets (drug) from one truck".

"We have arrested four persons on the spot and later arrested one more person. A truck has also been seized," the police official further said. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 60-70 crore, he said and added that "Cachar Police have recovered and seized drugs worth more than Rs. 200 crores" in the last four months.

Earlier, three drug peddlers were arrested and a huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 7 crores was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Friday. Officials said that based on a tip off, a team of Karbi Anglong police on Thursday night launched an operation and intercepted two trucks at Khatkhati area. They said that during the search, 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

