Wheat sowing up 3 pc so far this rabi season at 286.5 lakh hectare; oilseeds area up 8 pc

Wheat acreage has increased 3 per cent so far in the ongoing rabi season at 286.5 lakh hectare mainly on higher sowing area in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the government data showed.

The area under coverage for wheat, which is the major crop in rabi (winter-sown) season, stood at 278.25 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Sowing of rabi crops starts from October.

Higher area under wheat has been reported mainly from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Acreage is down so far in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Increase in wheat sowing area may lead to higher production provided the weather remains conducive for growth of this crop. The domestic production of wheat fell to 106.84 million tonne in 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonne in the previous year due to heat wave in some of the producing states.

In May this year, the government banned exports of wheat to boost domestic supplies and control prices. Wheat procurement by state-owned FCI fell to 187.92 lakh tonne in 2022-23 marketing year from 434.44 lakh tonne due to fall in domestic output and aggressive purchase by private parties.

According to data as on December 16, paddy acreage has increased to 12.64 lakh hectare so far from 11.13 lakh hectare.

Pulses have been sown in 139.68 lakh hectare so far as against 134.01 lakh hectare, with area under gram rising to 97.9 lakh hectare from 94.97 lakh hectare.

Area under coverage for coarse cereals has risen to 41.34 lakh hectare from 38.37 lakh hectare.

In non-foodgrain category, area under coverage for oilseeds has increased to 97.94 lakh hectare from 90.51 lakh hectare. Mustard, the main oilseeds crop in rabi season, rose to 89.99 lakh hectare from 83.18 lakh hectare.

India imports about 60 per cent of its edible oils requirement. Therefore, the increase in mustard seeds acreage will boost domestic output of mustard oil.

Total area sown to rabi crops has increased to 578.10 lakh hectare so far from 552.28 lakh hectare in the corresponding period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)