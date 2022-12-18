Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Heating back on in Kyiv after Russia strikes

Heating has been fully restored to Kyiv after the latest Russian bombardment that targeted water and power infrastructure, the capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

RUSSIAN MILITARY

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country's troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry said.

* President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* The speed with which Germany managed to build and link up its first floating gas terminal to replace lost supplies of Russian gas should serve as a model for a new, pacier German economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the terminal's opening.

* Moldova has reached a short-term energy deal that would help wean one of Europe's poorest countries off its dependence on Russian natural gas, a senior official said on Saturday. * The latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

CONFLICT

* A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said.

* One person was killed and four people were wounded by shelling in the southern Russian region of Belgorodnear the border with Ukraine on Sunday, the governor of the region said. * Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

* Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday. * Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT

* A shield is being set up over a storage site for spent nuclear waste at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to protect it from shelling and drones, a Russian-installed official said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)