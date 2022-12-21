Left Menu

Odisha: Man climbs hoarding, threatens suicide; rescued by fire service, Bhubaneswar police

"He has threatened to suicide as his demands were not fulfilled, he has travelled from Rourkela with his demand over various projects related to the Rourkela and the region, and he was protesting in Bhubaneswar," said Additional DCP Bhubaneswar Prakash Chandra Pal.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:14 IST
Odisha: Man climbs hoarding, threatens suicide; rescued by fire service, Bhubaneswar police
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of fire service and Police officials on Wednesday rescued a man who had climbed atop on advertisement hoarding at Shishu Bhawan Square. The man has been identified as Muktikant Biswal from Rourkela.

According to the police, the man threatened to die by suicide if his demands were not accepted. "He has threatened to suicide as his demands were not fulfilled, he has travelled from Rourkela with his demand over various projects related to the Rourkela and the region, and he was protesting in Bhubaneswar," said Additional DCP Bhubaneswar Prakash Chandra Pal.

Deputy Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar Abani Swain said that they have done a lot of rescue operations in the past but in this, the man was not willing to come down. "It had become a challenge for us since he did not want to come down and therefore we had to plan out different strategies. We had to analyse all the possible steps he could take and then chalk out a plan," said Deputy Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar Abani Swain.

Additional DCP Bhubaneswar Prakash Chandra Pal said that Muktikant Biswal has been taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022