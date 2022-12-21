Odisha: Man climbs hoarding, threatens suicide; rescued by fire service, Bhubaneswar police

A team of fire service and Police officials on Wednesday rescued a man who had climbed atop on advertisement hoarding at Shishu Bhawan Square. The man has been identified as Muktikant Biswal from Rourkela.

According to the police, the man threatened to die by suicide if his demands were not accepted. "He has threatened to suicide as his demands were not fulfilled, he has travelled from Rourkela with his demand over various projects related to the Rourkela and the region, and he was protesting in Bhubaneswar," said Additional DCP Bhubaneswar Prakash Chandra Pal.

Deputy Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar Abani Swain said that they have done a lot of rescue operations in the past but in this, the man was not willing to come down. "It had become a challenge for us since he did not want to come down and therefore we had to plan out different strategies. We had to analyse all the possible steps he could take and then chalk out a plan," said Deputy Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar Abani Swain.

Additional DCP Bhubaneswar Prakash Chandra Pal said that Muktikant Biswal has been taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

