India in regular contact with Uzbekistan drug regulator, says Health Ministry

India is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding reports of Noida-based cough syrups allegedly linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, said the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

There have been reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Indian company Marion Biotech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, added the statement.

"Under directions of the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since December 27, 2022," stated the statement. Immediately upon receipt of the information, a joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team. Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report. Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds a license for manufacturing Dok1 Max syrup and Tablets for export purposes granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing. (ANI)

