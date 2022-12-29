Left Menu

US returnee Chandigarh university student tests Covid-19 positive

The student had gone to the US regarding an assignment, and returned two days ago.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:40 IST
US returnee Chandigarh university student tests Covid-19 positive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Chandigarh University student, who returned from the United States (US) two days ago, has been tested positive, authorities said on Thursday. As per information, the student had gone to the US regarding an assignment.

"The infected student has been quarantined, and the whole hostel is being sanitized," hostel authorities said. "His sample will be sent for genome sequencing," officials said.

The students expressed concerns after the case, and feared that it might lead to spread of covid-19 infection among others. The hostel warden, Naveen Kumar said that the entire hostel premises has been sanitised, and two floors of the hostel have been prohibited for use by the students.

Incidentally, a recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, including in countries like China and the US. BF.7 variant is believed to be the major factor behind the surge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022