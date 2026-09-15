Revolutionizing Mental Health: The Promise and Perils of Psychedelic Therapies

The U.S. FDA is considering clear safety and access guidelines for psychedelic therapies amidst emerging research on treatments for depression, PTSD, and other disorders. While advancements show promise, significant risks, including acute anxiety and potential for psychosis, remain. Global approaches to psychedelic use vary significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:46 IST
Revolutionizing Mental Health: The Promise and Perils of Psychedelic Therapies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is assessing the potential for clearer safety and access standards concerning psychedelic therapies. This initiative aligns with the government's efforts to expedite the development of treatments derived from psychedelics such as ibogaine and psilocybin, currently classified alongside heroin as Schedule I substances.

Research is exploring these substances for various mental health challenges, including severe depression and PTSD where conventional treatments have failed. Trials indicate these compounds may offer relief, yet significant psychological and physical risks persist, requiring careful oversight.

Globally, the acceptance of psychedelics in therapeutic settings is diverse. Countries such as Australia, Switzerland, and Jamaica are advancing treatment regulations at varying paces, with companies like Compass Pathways and Filament Health paving the way for future approvals.

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