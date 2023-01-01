Left Menu

CM Dhami visits hospital in Dehradun to see injured Rishabh Pant

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Dehradun's Max hospital on Sunday afternoon to see the star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after getting seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee.

CM Dhami visits hospital in Dehradun to see injured Rishabh Pant
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Max hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Dehradun's Max hospital on Sunday afternoon to see the star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after getting seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee. CM Dhami also inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made from the doctors at the hospital, as per the official sources.

Dhami announced on Sunday that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways, who saved Rishabh Pant's life. Dr Sushil Nagar of the Saksham Hospital, where Pant was admitted, told ANI earlier: "When he was admitted here, he was critical. But our team responded with quick treatment. We also did his X-Rays, there were no bone injuries rather a ligament injury in his right knee, which will become more clear after MRI reports."

Nagar also said, "There were two open wounds on his forehead and abrasions on his waist. There was nothing life-threatening. He was conscious and talking well. I asked him why he was driving at that point of time early morning. He said that he was going to pay a surprise visit to his mother."

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

