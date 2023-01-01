UP: Gorakhpur schools shut for two days due to cold wave
The District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023 and January 3, 2023, in view of cold.
The District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023 and January 3, 2023, in view of cold wave. Strict action will be taken against non-compliant schools.
Dense fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, lowering visibility in many areas. On Saturday, IMD predicted similar weather conditions over the northwestern part of the country during the next five days.
Earlier on Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)
