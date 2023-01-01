Left Menu

UP: Gorakhpur schools shut for two days due to cold wave

The District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023 and January 3, 2023, in view of cold.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:50 IST
UP: Gorakhpur schools shut for two days due to cold wave
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023 and January 3, 2023, in view of cold wave. Strict action will be taken against non-compliant schools.

Dense fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, lowering visibility in many areas. On Saturday, IMD predicted similar weather conditions over the northwestern part of the country during the next five days.

Earlier on Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023