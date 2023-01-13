Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 13

13-01-2023
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Welsh government to propose £1,000 payment to NHS staff - Net-zero tsar urges 'step change' in UK approach to meeting climate targets

- Russian oligarchs used 'golden visa' scheme to settle in UK - Starmer offers Sunak 'political cover' to clinch EU deal on N Ireland

Overview - The Welsh government is planning to propose a one-off payment of about £1,000 ($1,222.10) to all health service staff to end strikes by NHS workers, in a move that might heap pressure on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak to follow suit in England.

- UK's net-zero tsar is set to recommend a fivefold increase in solar power, an earlier ban on new gas boilers by 2033 and curbs on the export of plastic waste by 2027 in a far-reaching report to be published on Monday. - The British government said on Thursday that a small number of people who were granted so-called "golden visas" for millionaire investors might have obtained their wealth through corruption or organised crime.

- Sir Keir Starmer, leader of UK's Labour Party, will urge UM Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to face down Tory Eurosceptics on Friday and clinch a deal with the European union that would end a damaging row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland. ($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

