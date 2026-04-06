Explosive Tensions: Russian Gas Pipeline Under Threat in Serbia

Explosives discovered near a critical Serbian gas pipeline, transporting Russian gas to Hungary, have set off alarms. The Kremlin on Monday emphasized the potential danger of the situation, urging Serbia and Hungary to mitigate the threat effectively.

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, swiftly assembled an emergency defense council following the discovery on Sunday near the TurkStream pipeline. Highlighting past attempts by Ukraine to disrupt Russian energy supplies to Europe, Orban refrained from directly blaming Kyiv for the current incident. The Ukrainian foreign ministry rejected any such links to the explosives.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out the ambiguity surrounding the perpetrators of the act. However, he expressed confidence that evidence might surface connecting the incident to Ukraine, given their past sabotage activities on crucial infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)