Man stabbed to death by friends after brawl in Delhi

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:38 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was allegedly stabbed to death in East Delhi's Majboor Nagar Camp on Friday, following an altercation with friends, police said. The deceased identified as Titu, a resident of Mandawali High, Near Tara Wati Hospital, was earlier involved in murder and robbery cases, police said.

"Titu allegedly had a quarrel with his three friends at the park behind Majboor Nagar Camp near Shri Ram Chowk after which they stabbed him and fled," Delhi Police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to nab them.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

