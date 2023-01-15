Left Menu

Assam Rifles recovers marijuana worth over Rs 4 lakh, apprehends two Myanmar nationals from Mizoram's Champhai

The SERCHIPP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted the operation.

Assam Rifles recovered marijuana worth Rs 4.69 lakh near Zote and apprehended two Myanmar nationals in the Champhai district of Mizoram on Sunday. The SERCHIPP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted the operation.

According to an official statement, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Police and Customs Department, LCS Champhai based on specific information. The approximate cost of the recovered 6.35 Kg of Marijuana is Rs 4.69 Lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Champhai & Police on 15 January for further legal proceedings.

"Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," the statement said. (ANI)

