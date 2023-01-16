MP CM Shivraj Singh bats for decision to conduct medical, engineering education in Hindi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that English has no connection with intellect, so it was decided that medical and engineering education will be done in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. While addressing a public gathering here, MP Chief Minister said, "English has no connection with intellect. So I decided that medical and engineering education will be done in Hindi in the State so that children of poor farmers and labourers who don't know English but are talented can also become doctors and engineers."

Earlier in October last year, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects were selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. In a first-of-its-kind move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on occasion. A team of 97 experts were working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium. Earlier on Sunday, MP Chief Minister Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that he should run an "apology campaign" for stalling the development work during his chief ministership.

Addressing a public meeting here, Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath ji did nothing in his 1.25 year government. Now they tweet that I will do this, I will do that! Hey, why didn't you do anything in 15 months?" Listing out the reasons to apologise for, the Chief Minister said, "Kamal Nath ji should run an apology campaign. Kamal Nath took away the laptops, smartphones, and scholarships of the children, now apologise. Rs 51,000 not given for daughters' marriage, now apologise! Stopped the Sambal scheme, stopped the pilgrimage scheme, Kamal Nath, now apologise!"

"As much development has been done in Dhar till now, it has been done by the BJP government. Last time our government was not formed in the municipality of Dhar. The Congress stalled the development work of Dhar," he added. Chouhan said that the investments which are being done in the state will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The Chief Minister assured the people to open a medical college. The Chief Minister also promised to give land leases to poor families through the land-residential rights scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

"It is our resolve that no poor of Madhya Pradesh will be allowed to live without a pucca house. We have made arrangements to teach medical and engineering studies in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh. Now the child of the poor will also move forward," he reiterated, adding that it is his government's campaign to "change the lives of the people". "It is a request to you that all the works of development can be implemented on the ground, for this the city government of BJP should be formed," he said. (ANI)

