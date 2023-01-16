Delhi govt teachers' training in Finland: After LG says not rejected proposal, CM wants 'no objection' in writing

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has reiterated that he has not rejected a proposal to send Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, according to sources. Sources told ANI on Monday that the LG has not rejected the request and any statement on the contrary is "deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated."

The sources claimed that the LG has advised the government to look at programmes within the country instead to ensure optimal resource utilisation, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took to Twitter to post," Hon'ble LG saying he never rejected teachers' Finland training proposal. If that is the case, Hon'ble LG may kindly write me a letter immediately saying that he has no objection to the teachers' training proposal in Finland and the matter will be over?."

The Raj Niwas Delhi on Friday had tweeted, "The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement, on the contrary, is misleading and mischievously motivated," A subsequent tweet by Raj Niwas read, "The Govt has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past." It also advised the Delhi government to examine and identify similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, "so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness."

The series of tweets by the LG came in the wake of Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's allegation condemning the alleged refusal for the training programme. Sisodia had on January 12 said that the restrictions on such training by the Lieutenant Governor is an attack on education. As per a Delhi Government release, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has planned to send two groups of 30 teachers to Jyvaskyla University in Finland in December 2022 and March 2023. The 5-day training program is meant for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of SCERT. Under this, SCERT has made a budget provision in its annual plan and SCERT has been given a grant in aid by the Delhi government for conducting such training programmes.

Meanwhile, today after the House reconvened after a brief adjournment, the AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the LG. After this the Speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour and subsequently the House was adjourned for the day. After the assembly was adjourned for the day, Chief Minister Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia led AAP MLAs in a march to the lieutenant governor's office to protest against his alleged interference in the functioning of the city government. (ANI)

