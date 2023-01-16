Left Menu

Davos 2023: South Africa plans to end load-shedding in 12-18 months -finmin

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:06 IST
Davos 2023: South Africa plans to end load-shedding in 12-18 months -finmin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa has a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, ITS Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday. "Eventually in the next 12-18 months we will be able to say load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target," Godongwana, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Godongwana said so-called "stage 6" power cuts - which mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans - would no longer be needed within about five months as facilities are revamped and measures such as demand management take effect. However, asked whether state-owned power utility Eskom could expect to be allocated more cash for diesel to help reduce the level of power cuts, he said: "I don't think Eskom has a diesel problem, I think Eskom has got a management problem."

Referring to a move last week by South Africa's energy regulator to approve an 18.65% power price rise for the financial year starting on April 1, he said: "I suspect it is going to give them (Eskom) sufficient resources to be able to deal with all of that stuff." Godongwana insisted the rand, which earlier on Monday fell against the dollar as investors worried about the power supply situation, "has proven to be resilient", but he said South Africa needed to better communicate that it was tackling the problem.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who earlier cancelled plans to attend the annual WEF meeting over the crisis, would refer to those efforts in his Feb. 9 state of the nation address, said Godongwana. He would not elaborate on proposals for the state to take on a share of Eskom's 400 billion rand ($23.5 billion) debt, saying he was "sharpening his pencil" to provide the details on his Feb. 23 budget presentation. ($1 = 17.0312 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023