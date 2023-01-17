Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine to fall 8% on Tuesday

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom will ship 32.6 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, the company said in its daily update, down almost 8% from the previous several days.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The company has shipped gas via Ukraine at between 35.4 mcm and 35.5 mcm for the past 10 days, having exported more than 40 mcm per day at the end of last year and the first three days of 2023.

A source familiar with the data has said that the lower volumes probably reflected record-high winter temperatures across much of Europe over the new year period. Russia's gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as deliveries to its largest customer fell because of the conflict in Ukraine and after explosions damaged a major pipeline.

