Kremlin says it remains interested in contact with IAEA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 15:00 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday it remained interested in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, but there were no plans for a meeting between its head Rafael Grossi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a report by Russia's foreign intelligence service that alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was storing weapons at its nuclear power stations showed the importance of dialogue with the IAEA.

