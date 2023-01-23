Kremlin says it remains interested in contact with IAEA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Monday it remained interested in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, but there were no plans for a meeting between its head Rafael Grossi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a report by Russia's foreign intelligence service that alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was storing weapons at its nuclear power stations showed the importance of dialogue with the IAEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launches criminal probes on prominent Kremlin critics
Kremlin says new Western armoured vehicles for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
Kremlin says new Western arms for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
Kremlin rejects Ukrainian claim that Russia is pushing a possible peace deal in Europe
Kremlin backs Brazil's Lula, condemns rioters