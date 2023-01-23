Kremlin says it remains interested in contact with IAEA

The Kremlin said on Monday it remained interested in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, but there were no plans for a meeting between its head Rafael Grossi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a report by Russia's foreign intelligence service that alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was storing weapons at its nuclear power stations showed the importance of dialogue with the IAEA.

